Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.