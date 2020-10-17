Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.23 Oct 20 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

