Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,300 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $40.90 on Friday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

