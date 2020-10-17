Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.