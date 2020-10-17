Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after acquiring an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,323,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

