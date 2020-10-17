Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

