Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 416,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $150.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.