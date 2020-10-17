Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.18.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.