Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

