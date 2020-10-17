Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 88.6% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 255,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

