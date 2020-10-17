Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

