Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,389 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

