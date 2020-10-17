Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

