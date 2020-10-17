Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $242.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

