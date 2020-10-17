Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 7%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 4,160,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,578,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

