Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REDFY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users.

