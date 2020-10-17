Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $100.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

