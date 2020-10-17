RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

