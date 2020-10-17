Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Resolute Mining to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

