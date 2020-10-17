Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

VOO stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

