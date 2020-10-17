Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.