Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 369.14.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.