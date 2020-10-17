Roth Capital Boosts Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $50.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.