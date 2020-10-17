Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) a $28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 265,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 992,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

