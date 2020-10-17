Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BHP Group (LON:BHP) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,833.08 ($23.95).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,636.40 ($21.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.35. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

