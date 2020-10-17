Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 5,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,646.50 ($60.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,760.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,430.66. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

