Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$19.09 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5567362 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

