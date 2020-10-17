San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 105 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $227.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.