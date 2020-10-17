San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 51 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5,162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

