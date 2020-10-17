San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 60 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

