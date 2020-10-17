San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.74.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

