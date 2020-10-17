San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAN opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $76.20.

