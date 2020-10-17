San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 315 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 59.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,721,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.