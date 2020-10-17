San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 340 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $2,613,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

JMIN stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.