San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after buying an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

