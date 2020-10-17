San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

