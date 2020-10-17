San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $127,000 Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AL. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $29.85 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

