San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $154,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

