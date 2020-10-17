San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $174,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 164,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

XLSR opened at $37.90 on Friday. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

