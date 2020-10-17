San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $222,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $287.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

