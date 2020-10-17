San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.