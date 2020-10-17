San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $50,000 Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Spotify were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spotify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $262.55 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.11 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.37.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.