San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $67,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

