San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $686,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

