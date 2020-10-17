San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Stevard LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

IPO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

