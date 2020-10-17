San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

