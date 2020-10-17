San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $131,000 in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 696.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

