San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $57,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Glazer sold 1,615,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $16,204,678.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,555,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,403.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last three months.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

