San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

