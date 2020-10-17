San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

